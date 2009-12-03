Kelis Inks Deal With Will.i.am, Interscope

Kelis, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and continual pain in the a*s for Mr. Nasir Jones is embarking on a new venture. The mother of baby Knight is announcing plans to give up on mooching off her ex and return to the music scene circa her 1999 “Caught Out There” days. She won’t be alone in this endeavor however because she will be backed by none other than Mr. Jimmy Iovine and his Interscope Records home team, as well as, Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas.

The songstress has inked a deal to release her new album through the BEP front man’s Will.i.am. Music Group and Interscope Records. The new album features production work by David Guetta ,Free School, Boys Noize, Burns, DJ Ammo and of course Will.i.am.

Excited about her official return to music, Kelis released a statement saying,

“I love that I am now a new part of the Interscope family. 2010 is around the corner and I can’t wait to put out new music and spend time with real music fans on tour again.”



Be on the lookout for Kelis’ new album later next year.