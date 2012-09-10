Diddy Speaks On His Son’s UCLA College Football Debut [VIDEO]

Proud parents Sean “Diddy” Combs and Misa Hylton-Brim hit the Rose Ball in Pasadena, California to take in their son, Justin’s first game as a UCLA Bruin. Although he is a redshirt freshman this season and will most likely not play this season unless it is an emergency, that didn’t temper the excitement of the Bad Boy Records founder at seeing his son take the field for his first college game.

Justin and his family came under fire by some news outlets when he received a full ride to the prestigious university even though his father is worth close to half a billion dollars according to Forbes. The Combs family were adamant that it was his on field accomplishments that earned him the scholarship and not his dad’s fat pockets that earned him his free ride to the University of California at Los Angeles.

The Bruins went on to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend 36-30 and are now ranked #22 in the AP College Football polls. You can’t multi-task!

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Three 6 Mafia Bring Out Strippers At Supreme NYC Fashion Night Out Party [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Lil Wayne Celebrates Launch Of Beats By Dre Custom Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Pharrell Williams Talks Bedding Cougars & Working With Miley Cyrus [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood & More With The New York Times [PHOTOS]

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

• 10 Instances In Which Bandz Indeed Made Her Dance [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Kick It On A Yacht & Celebrate Beyoncé’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube