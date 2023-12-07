Still Bad Blood: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Leaked Kanye West Phone Call, Says It Was A “Fully Manufactured Frame Job”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Time Person of the Year Taylor Swift still has plenty to say about that fiasco between herself, Kanye West, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

There is still bad blood between Swift, Ye, and his ex-wife. In her Time Person of the Year interview, the “Shake It Off” singer opened up about the leaked phone conversation between herself and the antisemitic rapper in which he asked for permission to say her name in the 2016 track “Famous” off his very meh album, DONDA.

On the song, the artist, who now is called Ye, rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift claimed she had no idea the Chicago rapper would say the latter part of those lyrics after the song dropped. \

West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed that Swift was all on board with the tasteless bars.

Kim K took things further by dropping an edited video featuring the phone call between Ye and Swift, showing the singer approving the lyrics.

In the interview with Time, Swift said it felt like a “fully manufactured frame job.”

“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift said.

Adding, “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me… I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

