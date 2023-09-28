Baes & Baddies: Meet Sports Reporter & Influencer Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF

Kayla Nicole got more attention being romantically connected to NFL star Travis Kelce, and we’re here to set the record straight that there’s more to her than being someone’s ex-girlfriend. The beautiful sports reporter and social media influencer is our latest Baes & Baddies feature.
Kaya Nicole was in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dating back to 2017 before ending things for good five years later. Details of their breakup have been speculated upon by us media types and they’ve largely kept mum. There were whispers of cheating and other allegations about the paying of bills, but both of them disputed the rumors.
With the recent chatter about Kelce possibly being linked with singer Taylor Swift and Rick Ross commenting on a recent Instagram post, Kayla Nicole and her bachelorette status is certainly coming up again and for reasons outside of general interest.
A quick scan of her page shows Kayla in a variety of stylish outfits and also details her ongoing fitness journey. The Pepperdine University graduate appears to be unbothered by all of the chatter despite Swifties being weird on her page and nosey outsiders trying to stir up mess between her and Kelce
For now, check out Kayla Nicole in the gallery below and keep up with her dazzling life here.
—
Photo: Getty
1. BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty ExcellenceSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Kayla Nicoleattends the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,california,west hollywood,hollywood – california
2. REVOLVE x AT&T PRESENT REVOLVE WINTERLANDSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Kayla Nicole attends REVOLVE x AT&T PRESENT REVOLVE WINTERLAND on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage for REVOLVE) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,spinning,earring,cut out clothing,long sleeved,high collar,make-up,cream colored,ribbed
3. Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Kayla Nicole attends the red carpet for Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” Premiere Event at Hollywood Athletic Club on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark D. Gunter/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,theatrical performance,california,hollywood – california,red carpet event,flare pants,floor length,pants,waistcoat,short necklace,white pants,white color,hollywood athletic club,single breasted,premiere event,gold – metal,two piece outfit
4. Actively Black NYFW After PartySource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Kayla Nicole attends the Actively Black NYFW after party at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Actively Black) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,after party,fashion show,new york fashion week,black color,hudson yards
5. Rémy Martin x Usher’s “4 On The Floor” Skate EventSource:Getty
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Kayla Nicole attends Rémy Martin x Usher’s “4 On The Floor” Skate Event at Playa Studios on August 23, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Rémy Martin) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,purse,event,casual clothing,multi colored,culver city,shoe,metallic,shirt,jeans,orange color,high heels,gold colored,rolled-up sleeves,cropped pants,gold shoe,white jeans,multi colored shirt,orange purse,crossbody bag,white color
6. BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty ExcellenceSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Kayla Nicoleattends the BBR Hosts Celebration in Black Beauty Excellence at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,california,west hollywood,hollywood – california