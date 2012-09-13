Freddie Gibbs Announces Baby Face Killa Release Date

Freddie Gibbs out of Gary, Indiana and of Young Jeezy‘s Corporate Thugz Entertainment held a listening session for his highly anticipated mixtape, Baby Face Killa. While the release of this project was rumored to be around September 11th for a long time, that date has since passed and Gangsta Gibbs has announced a solid release date for his mixtape.

The Baby Face Killa mixtape is now confirmed by Datpiff.com to drop on September 25th. This mixtape will be hosted by DJ Drama and will feature records like “The Hard,” and “Bout it, Bout it,” featuring Kirko Bangz. Hit the jump to check out the official artwork for Freddie Gibbs’ highly anticipated mixtape.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe, French Montana & Lil Wayne’s “Yellow Tape” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Shoots “Diced Pineapples” Video In Anguilla [PHOTOS]

• Bape x UNDFTD x adidas Campus, Stan Smith & ZX 5000

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: HHNM