Jay-Z & Beyoncé Go Uptown To La Marina To Promote D’ussé Cognac [PHOTOS]

Yes, Jay-Z and Beyoncé deciding to swing uptown and kick it is news on these here Internets. Yesterday (September 23rd), Hip-Hop’s numero uno power couple (they helped raise about $4M for Obama’s campaign) visited La Marina in the upper reaches of Washington Heights/Inwood on Dyckman St., reportedly to help promote the new Hova co-signed D’ussé cognac.

DNAInfo even got the nitty gritty on what Jay and Bey were rocking.

Beyonce wore a leopard Roberto Cavalli wrap dress with black platform heels, while Jay-Z donned a sportier denim jean jacket, white T-shirt and khaki pants. Their eight-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, stayed home. Fans flooded Twitter to marvel at the superstar couple’s visit to the popular Dyckman Street nightspot, which sources confirmed to DNAinfo.

Needless to say La Marina’s stock just got a boost (peep “Primetime” on Watch The Throne for the source of that reference). Also in the spot were Swizz Beatz, Hot 97’s Ebro Dardan, Memphis Bleek, Steve Stoute and Baron Davis. Check out photos of last night’s Jigga and Bey sighting in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram, Twitter, Johnny Nunez

