Killer Mike ft. Chamillionaire & Emily Panic – “Anywhere But Here (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

If Killer Mike’s latest, critically acclaimed album, R.A.P. Music, has yet to grace your playlist, it’s not too late to correct that faux pas. This remix to one of its key cuts, “Anywhere But Here,” adds Houston rapper Chamillionaire to the mix and may be the extra incentive you need to give the project a spin.

Koopa keeps his flow in pocket, adding a verse to the original tune and ably riding the reverb heavy beat courtesy of El-P. Add some righteous raps to your usual selection of Hip-Hop cuts and you might learn something.

Listen to and download “Anywhere But Here” below.

[Spotted at The Smoking Section]

Download: Killer Mike ft. Chamillionaire & Emily Panic – “Anywhere But Here”

Photo: Last FM