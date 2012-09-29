Jay-Z Brings Out Big Daddy Kane; Performs “Clique,” “3 Kings,” At Barclays

Jay-Z’s history making night in Brooklyn contained a slew of epic moments. The biggest highlight may have came from a performance from Jay-Z’s rap idol, Big Daddy Kane.The two Brooklyn titans stood tall at the opening of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. As Jay-Z ran through a performance of “Do It Again,” BDK hopped on stage to join Jigga. For a smooth six minutes, Kane commanded the crowd like it was the 1980s all over again. Also, Jay-Z paid tribute to the fallen King of New York, The Notorious B.I.G.

Jay-Z said a B.I.G. verse only to big up his brother as he led a sold out crowd in a rendition of “Kick In The Door,” that would’ve made Christopher Wallace proud. He also got off on a few of his newer verses including “3 Kings,” and “Clique.” See all of the footage from the show down below.

