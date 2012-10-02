Jay-Z & Michael Jordan’s NBA 2K13 “Dynasty” Trailer [VIDEO]

Today is a national holiday for sports fans and game junkies alike. NBA 2K13, which is executive produced by Jay-Z this year, finally hits stores today. The dominant video game in basketball and sports recruits two of the most dominant figures in their respective fields for the latest advertisement. In this commercial, Jay-Z’s intro off of his album The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, sets the soundtrack for the commercial as the voiceover is provided by the one and only Michael Jeffrey Jordan. Video game versions of Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, LeBron James, and more all make appearances in this slick new ad. Check it out down below and don’t forget to cop NBA 2K13, in stores now.

Photo: YouTube