50 Cent ft. Too $hort – “First Date” [LISTEN]

50 Cent’s had an up-and-down year musically, but it sounds like he got a good one right here. The latest single off of his upcoming album, Street King Immortal, is called “First Date” featuring the one and only Too $hort.



Curtis gets a little crude on this record, so who else is a better choice to hop on a record with him than the one and only Bay Area legend. Curtis croons out that “life’s too short to not f**k on the first date,” on this bluesy record with some knock on it.

There is only a radio rip for now, so enjoy this one while you can until the clean version liberates itself from the net. Hit below to get a listen and be on the look out for Street King Immortal which is scheduled for November 13th.

Photo: G-Unit