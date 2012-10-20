10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

Shout out to our fearless leader Alvin aqua Blanco for coining the phrase “struggle face.” You know that look: it can be a combination of fear, loathing, self-loathing, depression, you name it. Let’s face it, rappers have a lot of reasons to make struggle faces. Career struggle highlights include album delays, personal issues, being dropped by their labels and standing next to rappers who are more successful.

The list goes on and on, but the point is there are circumstances where a struggle face is totally necessary. To drive our point home, we’ve compiled a Hall of Fame of rapper struggle faces. These range from all of the aforementioned reasons (actually, we’re just assuming the reasons behind the struggle). It doesn’t matter, there is clearly some degree of struggle present.

Check out our gallery of struggle faces from some of your favorite rappers. If you are a rapper and you’ve made any of these faces, do yourself a favor and never make them again. It’s for your own good, really.

—

Photo: 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes

