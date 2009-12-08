Busta Rhymes Reaches “Breaking Point” (Video Included)

One thing that will also be remembered about rapper Busta Rhymes is his overwhelming personality and his ability to become so animated in all of his musical offerings.

Along with his career in music, the rapper also has an extensive background in films starring in movies such as Higher Learning, Shaft and Halloween: Resurrection.

Busta can add yet another notch to his with the release of the film Breaking Point which dropped last Friday alongside actor Tom Berenger and fellow rapper Sticky Fingaz.

The actual film revolves around Berenger’s character, Steven Luisi, who is a disgraced former assistant district attorney who is also a recovering addict and is trying to overcome a family tragedy that he may have been responsible for.

On his own road towards redemption, he defends a client that has been accused of murder. As Luisi tries to clear his client’s name, he runs into Rhyme’s character, who is a dangerous thug, who also happens to be his former drug dealer.

Rhymes took to Twitter to display his excitement for the release of the film:

New movie “The Breaking Point” in theatres Dec. 4th…This Friday!!! Starring Armand Assante, Tom Berenger and myself!!! Fawking incredible!!!”

With another movie in his career, the rapper pushes forward with The Chemo, his ninth studio album. Making the statement in September that the project was at 80%, the rapper looks to cure music of its recent ailments that have been a cancer the industry.

Referring to Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. 2, the rapper added that the process to recovery has already started and we wants to ensure that Hip Hop doesn’t lose track of what it was and what it should sound like.

The album is looking at a release in 2010.

Trailer for Breaking Point Below