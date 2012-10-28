Game ft. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “Celebration (Remix)” [LISTEN]

It’s a Compton and Cleveland connection as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, all of them, join the Game on the remix to the “1st Of Da Month” sampling “Celebration.” The song kicks off the rapper’s new “Sunday Service” series.

The man born Jayceon Taylor ably kicks a Bone Thugs flow while the OGs sound like they haven’t lost a step. The Game just announced that his forthcoming fifth album, Jesus Piece, along with its controversial album cover, will be in stores December 11th. “We celebrating the birth, death and the resurrection of the Black Jesus,” says Game near the Sap produced song’s conclusion.

Listen to the “Celebration (Remix)” below.

Download: Game ft. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony — “Celebration (Remix)”

[Spotted at Nah Right]

Photo: Interscope