Fat Joe ft. Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & French Montana – “Yellow Tape” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Back in the summer, Fat Joe peaked our interest when he dropped “Pride & Joy,” but then had plenty of folks, particularly the ladies, confused and befuddled when he released “Instagram That H0e.” This new joint from Joe Crack, “Yellow Tape,” featuring Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky and French Montana, gets the Bronx rapper back on the right track.

Weezy holds down the hook duties while Joe, that PMF and French “Fanute” Montana hold down the verses over a booming, key laces tracked. The “Lean Back” rapper was last seen performing in honor of the late Chris Lighty for the BET Hip Hop Awards while simultaneously squashing beef with his old nemesis 50 Cent. We’ll see how long that lasts.

Still no official word on what project these Fat Joe joints will eventually appear on. For now, listen to and download “Yellow Tape” below.

[Spotted at Atrilli]

Download: Fat Joe ft. Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & French Montana – “Yellow Tape”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired