Shanell ft. Busta Rhymes – “Last Time” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A version of this song leaked way back in the summertime, but now the mixed, mastered and final version of this record is now here for your enjoyment. The YMCMB’s Shanell and Busta Rhymes link up for the “Last Time,” but hopefully not literally.

This seductive FKI-produced track appeared on her last mixtape, Nobody’s B***h, but it looks like this will be pushed as a single for Shanell’s upcoming YMCMB debut album. This is a song about a man who has done her wrong in her past and that this is the “last time” she’s ever going to fall for the B.S.

Get a listen to the Busta Rhymes featured R&B track after the jump.

Photo: Obscure Sound