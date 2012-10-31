Kanye West Makes Up With & Hugs Photographer Who Said He Tried To Beat Her Up [VIDEO]

Kanye West has made up with the the female photographer he spazzed out on a couple of weeks back. After spotting the same paparazzi that asked Kim Kardashian indignant questions about her ex, NFL running back Reggie Bush, in his presence, he let the photographer know why he tried to grab her camera before the two eventually made peace.

As you may recall, Yeezy was not appreciative when while leaving dinner with his girlfriend in Miami, said photographer asked Kim about congratulating Bush about his new girlfriend’s pregnancy. Today, TMZ reports that while exiting Miami Airport, West spotted the same photographer and pointed at her while shaking his head. After the pap said, “We’re all friends Kanye,” the “Jesus Walks” rapper countered with, “You got me in trouble.”

He continued, “You tried to make it seem like I tried to… I did not try to hit you. You got me in trouble. Tell people, I did not try to hit you. I just tried close that camera cause you were rude.”

The photographer suggested they “make up” and after exchanging fist bumps to cheers, Yeezy even gave her a hug. He then got into a waiting car. The driver? Kim Kardashian.

Watch the video of hug giving Yeezy below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Foamposite One – “White/Black Camo” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Diddy Is Prince, Kanye West Is A Pirate & Big Boi Is Darth Vader For Halloween [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Splash News/TMZ