E-40 & Too Short ft. Tyga – “Slide Through” [VIDEO]

Quick, name a weak E-40 verse. We’ll wait…

Exactly. That said, Bay Area rap legends E-40 and Too Short drop their video for “Slide Through,” featuring Tyga, from their collaborative History: Function & Mob Music double album.

The video is pretty boilerplate with the MCs kicking their verses while video models lurk in the back. 40 Water drops slicks bars, Short Dog delivers potent pimp rap talk and Tyga comes through with a sharp verse talking about f-cking b-tches aka the usual YMCMB modus operandi. Add the knocking instrumental, and this song officially goes.

History: Function & Mob Music is in stores today, so cop that before or after you vote. Watch the Ben Griffin directed visual for “Slide Through” below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low – Black, Camo [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rick Ross’ “Pirates” Video [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: YouTube