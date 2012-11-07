Rush Limbaugh Recites Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” [VIDEO]

Everyone’s favorite pill popping radio host was on one of his patented “blow something out of proportion” rants yesterday. 61-year-old Republican pundit, Rush Limbaugh, criticized President Obama for allowing Jay-Z to perform one of his more popular songs, “99 Problems,” during a campaign rally in Ohio.

Because it was a public event, Jay-Z did censor himself a bit, replacing the word “B***h” with “Mitt,” short for Mitt Romney, the Republican adversary also running for the White House position.

President Obama and Mr. Z, as Rush eloquently put it, did not understand why a man that uses the word “Itchbay” and “Hoe” does not bring on the same criticism the Republicans receive for being “against women” for standing against platforms like the right to have abortion.

“Jay-Z, a noted rap figure in American pop culture, a noted Obama bundler and fundraiser and suppoert, performed live WITH Obama who IS the President of the United States at a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio yesterday. Now remember it is Obama and the Democrats who claim that it is the Republicans who are conducting a war on women. So here’s Mr. Z—who I think the most often used lyrics is ‘hoes’ and ‘bitches’—is performing for the President of the United States and his supporters at a half-filled arena in Columbus, Ohio.”

This man is nationally syndicated, there are many who think like him, they live among us. Go out and vote while you still can!

Photo: Politico