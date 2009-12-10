Game Shows Love for Star Trak With Tattoo (Picture Included)

Game must be a very loyal and devoted friend. Looking at such an extensive beef with G-Unit to crying for the attention of Dr. Dre with Doctor’s Advocate, the rapper seems to ride for his team through thick and thin.

The last expression of appreciation comes from Game inking his arm with the Star Trak logo to “represent” his current and future endeavors/relationship with Pharrell and his production team.

Now all apologies are necessary if sentiments are wrong, but doesn’t that come off as somewhat of a groupie move?

The rapper gave his reasoning behind the tattoo with Rap Up, stating it was a symbol of their future together in music.

“Pharrell’s gonna take my career to the next level, keep me ’hood and cross me over at the same time by executive producing my album, so that’s how I show my loyalty.”

“Pharrell is my friend. We’ve created a work bond and established a friendship. Star Trak is gonna make me money in the future—that logo, that brand, that man helping me. That’s something that’s gonna put milk in my refrigerator and help me feed my kids, keep them in private school, and keep them doing what they do.”

Let’s just hope that Star Trak never decides to cut him off, wouldn’t want to see Game going off on another drunken binge on a track.

Notice the G-Unit tattoo is still intact?