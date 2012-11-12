Freddie Gibbs – “BFK” [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs is back with a new video for “BFK” off of his Baby Face Killa project. Gangsta Gibbs takes it back to his hometown of Gary, Indiana in this video and used actual cops in cop cars for this video. As the story goes, the cops that were in this video were legit and royally ticked off their department.

There’s no word if the cop was disciplined for appearing in the video, but if he’s a rap fan he went out in style. Check out the video for Freddie Gibbs,’ “BFK” down below. If you haven’t copped Baby Face Killa yet, shame on you and rectify that.

Photo: YouTube