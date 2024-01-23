Conway The Machine & Cool & Dre “Give & Give,” Fivio Foreign & Meek Mill “Same 24” & More | Daily Visuals 1.22.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In the states Conway The Machine is known as one of the illest lyricists in the rap game today, but the man is now looking to go international with his reputation as he heads overseas to drop his bars for his latest visuals.

Linking up with Cool & Dre for his latest cut “Give & Give,” Conway takes a well-deserved trip to Italy where he cruises through streets of the floating city of Venice before politicking with the locals and spitting his bars much to the delight of everyone around him.

Back in America Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill make a New York to Philadelphia connection happen and in their clip for “Same 24” the two men take to the streets with their crews and light up the night with the blocks of ice dripping off their persons. These dudes might never need flashlights in the dark. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Turbo and Gunna, Muni Long, and more.

CONWAY THE MACHINE & COOL & DRE – “GIVE & GIVE”

FIVIO FOREIGN & MEEK MILL – “SAME 24”

TURBO & GUNNA – “BACHELOR”

MUNI LONG – “MADE FOR ME”

NINO MAN – “WHO JUU WIT”

DEEZY HOLLOW FT. KURUPT – “WORLDWIDE”

WES WAVY – “JUMP”

FL3A FT. CHINESE KITTY – “SHAWTY REMIX”