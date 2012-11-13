E-40 & Too $hort ft. B-Legit – “Ballin Is Fun” [VIDEO]

Ballin’ aint easy, but it sure is fun according to E-40, Too $hort and B. Legit.

Off of Forty Water and Short Dog‘s combined effort, History: Function Music, the two Bay Area legends take it to the streets and show what the average cat can feel like when he lets a few of those hard earned dollars fly feel like in “Ballin Is Fun.”

Whether you are hustlin’ legally or illegally, “Ballin Is Fun” when it is all said and done. Ha! Check the video out after the jump and make sure to cop their double album right here.

Photo: YouTube