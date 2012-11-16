Andre 3000 Says A Video For “Sixteen” Isn’t Happening [VIDEO]

Back in the summer, Rick Ross told media outlets that Andre 3000 was currently writing a treatment for “Sixteen.”

After the dust settled for the album, it looks like Andre 3000 won’t be making that video simply because he does’t know how to yet. “I actually got into another project but I really hated that we couldn’t get that going. But I am looking into film and going down that path,” says Dre.

“I’ve always been into ideas and even early Outkast videos, I’ve always been a part of the concept and what it’s going to look like. I just didn’t have to skill so i’m trying to learn and teach myself.”

That stinks, now when will we ever see another Rick Ross video? Oh wait. Check out the video below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

[Spotted At Global Grind]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Afro Struggle aka A Timeline Of What In Thee F-ck Is Up With Andrew Bynum’s Hair? [PHOTOS]

• Meek Mill Clowns Cassidy On Twitter; Dismisses Rap Battle [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: Nobody’s Perfect – The 25 Biggest Fails From Rap Superstars

• In Their Falsetto: The Struggle-Voiced Singers That Hip-Hop Can’t Do Without [PHOTOS]

• 15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks From Her Birthday On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]