Birdman and Cash Money’s 18th Annual Turkey Giveaway [PHOTOS]

The #1 Stunna, Birdman, has been in business for a long time. For as long as Cash Money Records has been running, he has given out turkeys in his native New Orleans.

That tradition did not change this year, as Birdman, Slim, Gudda Gudda, Mack Maine and Mystikal all took it to New Orleans to hand out Turkey dinners to families in New Orleans. Before you try to belittle this notion of goodwill, name a rap record label having an 18th anniversary of anything. Don’t worry, we will wait.

Derick G took his well traveled camera to the hood and captured it all. No news cameras, no press, just Stunna and a bus full of groceries pleighboi. Check out all of the photos after the linkage.

Photo: Derick G

