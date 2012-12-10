Only In America: Sean “Diddy” Combs & Macy’s Collaborate On $223 Digital Sweater [PHOTOS]

With fashion and technology at the forefront of relevancy in Hip-Hop, retail behemoth Macy’s, in collaboration with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Recom Group, look to capitalize off both industries with the world’s first digital sweater. Yeah, you heard that right. Macy’s and Sean John’s design team created a shawl-collared fleece sweater with a windowed pouch in the sleeve that has Diddy’s audaciously gaudy ways written all over it.

The sweater was designed to hold Recom’s 2.8-inch, high-def screen, which has a 10-hour battery life and 2GB of onboard memory. The video content uploaded is up to the consumer. Conventional thinkers interested in the sweater alone can purchase it for $98, but with the digital add-on it runs for $223.

Recom Group’s CEO, Rob Norden, said:

Our technology allows us to put video screens just about anywhere. Video screens are an integral part of our lives from our phones to our homes. Clothing was a natural extension. We love what Sean John has created to embrace this new fashion accessory.

Seeing as how the LED screen isn’t even in the wearer’s line of vision, a representative would have to demonstrate how the sweater could be effectively used in everyday life. Also, if anyone spills a drink on you in the club, you’re done for.

Photos of the sweater can be seen on the next page. Peep the statement Macy’s issued via their blog below:

While investigating the latest trends at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, we discovered a palm sized video unit that runs on the latest OLED technology. Inspired, we thought of a brilliant idea: Why not incorporate the video unit into clothing? We decided to team up with the designers at Sean John to create a shawl collar fleece sweater with a windowed pouch on the sleeve. The Fashion Video Name Tag inserts into the pouch and offers continuous play of customized downloaded video content. Wearable electronics is the next big thing – it’s a game changer. Just think of all the attention you’ll get at the clubs!

[via Adweek]

—

Photo: Macy’s

1 2 3 4Next page »