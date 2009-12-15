Game Enlists Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj For ‘R.E.D.’

Now that Game’s R.E.D. album has been pushed back to 2010, he’s doing the right thing and putting the finishing touches on the project.

As previously reported Game’s been in the studio working on tracks with Pharrell and decided to show him his loyalty by getting his “Star Trak” emblem tattooed on his arm.

When he’s not busy paying homage to another man, he’s continuing to add new collabos to his forthcoming album.

His latest additions to the product include YM’s ‘Bride of Chucky’ Nicki Minaj and pop singer turned producer, Justin Timberlake.

Game spoke with Rap-Up about enlisting Timberlake for the project calling it “catastrophic.” He also added that he thinks the collaboration effort could earn him Grammy nods.

“Justin Timberlake came through last night…the vibe changed. It went to where I could see Grammy awards…so I had a really dope energy from him being in the booth last night…..never thought in my life that I would ever work with Justin, and then for it to turn out and be as catastrophic as it was amazing.”

While dishing out details on the JT collaboration, Game’s remained somewhat silent on the addition of Nicki Minaj. Remaining skimp on details he tweeted about the upcoming “classic” with the Barbie saying,

“Nicki Minaj made the R.E.D. album. gone be CLASSIC.”

Game’s R.E.D. album hits stores February 16, 2010.