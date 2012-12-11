Jay-Z & Beyoncé Hit Up Art Basel Miami, Promote D’ussé Cognac [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z and Beyoncé weren’t in Miami Beach just to look at and purchase art during the Art Basel Miami festival this past weekend. The Hip-Hop power couple was also on hand to hold another exclusive launch party for Hova’s D’ussé brand of high-end cognac.

Back in late September, Jigga and Bey held court at NYC uptown hotspot La Marina to promote the Bacardi ultra luxury cognac. The couple continued to rep the D’ussé brand in South Beach at spots that included an exclusive dinner at Katsuya at the SLS Hotel and a fight party (to see Manny Paquiuiao get knocked the f-ck out) at Foxhole. The weekend festivities came to to a close with the the official Miami D’ussé launch party at LIV Nightclub, where all rappers, with a bottle service budget, gravitate to in Miami.

While at Liv, some of the guests that enjoyed D’ussé botttle service included Kelly Rowland, The-Dream, DJ Irie, Young Chris and, of course, Memphis Bleek. Trinidad James made it onto the guestlist, too. Art Basel is about art, and the duo was spotted at Jose Parla’s book launch party, too.

While Jigga hawks liquor, Beyoncé caught a sweet deal to endorse Pepsi that will reportedly be worth $50 million. Check out photos of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and some of their friends, hanging out in M.I. Yayo in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram, Tumblr

