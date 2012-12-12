A$AP Rocky Pleads Guilty To Attempted Grand Larceny For Fighting Photographers

A$AP Rocky has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny stemming from a fight with two photographers over the summer. The Harlem rapper, who just revealed the official tracklisting for his forthcoming Long.Live.A$AP debut, was arrested over the summer for allegedly attacking the amateur photogs in Manhattan.

From TMZ:

Rapper A$AP Rocky just pled guilty to attempted grand larceny in connection with a brawl that took place back in July in NYC — between the rapper and two amateur photogs.

TMZ broke the story … A$AP — real name Rakim Mayers — was arrested following the fight, during which A$AP allegedly attacked two men for snapping pics of him … while he was involved in a verbal altercation with another person.

According to the complaint, A$AP attempted to grab the camera during the melee — which is where the larceny charge comes from.

In addition to the larceny charge, A$AP was charged with attempted robbery in the 2nd degree and assault — but the robbery and assault charges were dropped in exchange for A$AP’s guilty plea.

A$AP was sentenced to three days of community service, and must pay a $250 fine. His next court is scheduled for February.

—

Photo: Getty