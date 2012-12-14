A$AP Rocky Accused Of Wearing A Dress, Says It Was An “Oversized Shirt” [PHOTO]

Kanye West doesn’t mind wearing a kilt from time to time, and even though A$AP Rocky takes similar fashion risks, he’s not about being called a cross-dresser.

The Harlem rapper was seen on 106 & Park recently, wearing what looked like a summer dress, outfitted with a long coat, Timbs, and pants to match, but he says he’s not into clothing typically reserved for the ladies. “I was just on 106 & Park the other day with an oversized shirt on and everybody talkin’ bout I wore a dress,” he told RapFixLive.

“That’s foul and mine was long-sleeve,” he continued before encouraging others to dress how they feel. “If fashion is your life and that’s what you like and that’s what you’re about express yourself, wear what you want and nothing matters, nobody else opinions matters. Be the person that starts the trend. You’re gonna’ have times where people, they gonna try to joke on your, they’re gonna’ try to play you and all that, that just comes with life. You gotta’ keep it striving and always know that if they’re talkin’ you doin’ something right.”

A$AP has become infamous for rocking out-of-the-box choices, and has been named by GQ magazine as “calling the style shots” in the game. He also collaborated with Karmaloop on a new line.

