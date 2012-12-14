Big Sean ft. French Montana – “Mula” [VIDEO]

Big Sean has his priorities in order; getting paid. At least that’s the case with “Mula,” featuring French Montana, that gets a nicely budgeted video.

Taken from his Detroit mixtape, the Young Chop produced song’s visual actually has a plot. After partying and having business meeting at a sophisticated type mansion shindig, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper and some model looking chick try steal some files, or something. When they realize that they were being recorded, the pair have to figure out their escape. Then it turns out that mansion where everything is going down is French Montana’s crib.

As French fanutes (Editor’s Note: we’ll use it as a verb in this case) his way into the crib, Sean figures the next logical step is to jump onto a chandelier and hang on for dear life. Not the play we’d make in that scenario, but we’ll assume the Detroit MC knows what he’s doing. Sequel?

Big Sean’s sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, should be out early next year. Watch the Mike Carson and Mike Waxx video for “Mula” below.

—

Photo: YouTube