Freddie Gibbs ft. Dana Williams – “The Hard” [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs has been in the news a lot lately. After dropping his acclaimed project, Baby Face Killer, he has removed himself from Young Jeezy’s Corporate Thugz Entertainment.

One of the stand out records off of the album is the Dana Williams-assisted soulful record “The Hard.” This new video makes the dope game seem peaceful with its cinematic elements and slow motion scenes.

The product of Gary, Indiana has shined throughout his career for his ability to vividly tell stories of the rough area of Indiana. That ability is on full display in the video for “The Hard.” This tale of the drug game and murder is told in this concise five-minute long music video.

Freddie Gibbs is a free agent as of now and is still putting out his music throughout his own ESGN imprint.

If you haven’t copped his project, Baby Face Killer, you can download it right here. After that, check out the newest video for “The Hard,” down below.

