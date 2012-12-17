Future Announces Joint Venture With Epic Records For Freebandz Entertainment Label

Atlanta rapper/crooner Future has announced the creation of a joint venture between his recording home, Epic Records, and his own Freebandz Entertainment record label. The first releases under the Freebandz umbrella was Future’s Pluto album and its souped up re-release Pluto 3D.

“LA Reid and the team at Epic made a great impact on my career helping me to reach an incredible level of success with Pluto,” said the Organized Noize affiliated artist via a press release. ” It made perfect sense to fully partner with them with my label Freebandz.”

Also today, the “Same Damn Time” rapper revealed the artwork for his forthcoming mixtape, Future Presents F.B.G. The Movie. The project will be released on January 13, 2013 and will serve as an introduction to the Freebandz roster of artists. The mixtape cover’s artwork also represents its content; including spiked Louboutin shoes that denote FBG’s defense and strength and the cash-filled Louis Vuitton luggage represents how Future’s success has enabled him to provide for friends and family.

Recently, Future dropped a video for “What’s Wrong” and also revealed plans to drop a collaborative album with French Montana called Medusa in the near future.

Check out the artwork for F.B.G. The Movie below.

Photo: Epic