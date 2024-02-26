Red Bull Batalla Opens Up Applications For 2024 Season

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull Batalla, the largest Spanish-language freestyle competition in the world, concluded its 2023 season with Spain’s Chuty taking the world title. Applications are opening up for this year’s competition, and the stakes are even higher with new countries added to the mix.

Red Bull Batalla has opened its application channels from Feb. 19 until March 21, giving prospective battlers an opportunity of a lifetime. With 18 countries participating this year, which include the United States, Mexico, Spain, and regions across Central America, South America will also have its countries represented for the first time.

Participants can upload video submissions via the all-new Batalla app, which is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The submissions will be observed by veterans of the Spanish-speaking freestyle scene, along with experts from within the industry.

For the battlers that make it through, the MCs will face off in one-on-one freestyle battles via a bracket-style format with the winner advancing to the next level of competition.

Two Qualifier events will take place in the United States this summer before the Red Bull Batalla U.S. National Final, which takes place in Miami, Fla. this October. From there, winners of their respective country’s battles will go on to the Red Bull Batalla International Final, which will take place in Chuty’s hometown of Madrid, Spain.

Last year, talented battlers Oner and Reverse represented the United States in the World Finals in Bogotá, Colombia in 2023, which was the first time that’s ever happened. More of the same should be expected this year as well with the pool of Spanish Freestyle talent expanding year to year.

To learn more about Red Bull Batalla, click here.

Photo: Red Bull