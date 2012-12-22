A$AP Rocky ft. Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka & Pharrell – “Pretty Flacko” (Remix) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

A$AP Rocky previewed this song on his UStream session a while back, but now the full CD quality is available to listen.

Equipped with the help of Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame and Pharrell, they put their own personal spin on the new version of “Pretty Flacko.” Although A$AP Rocky is currently trying to figure out ways to combat his album leaking over a month ago, he seems to be taking it in stride and still releasing records as scheduled.

A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, will feature this song when it hits stores on January 15th. Waka Flocka Flame prances on this record by matching his voice to the cadence of the frantic beat while his Brick Squad brother Gucci Mane does the same on a slower pace.

This party starting record did well on the original, but the remix gives the hectic record even more life. Get your bounce on down after the jump to listen and download the new record below. Don’t forget to cop A$AP Rocky’s album, Long.Live.A$AP. on January 15th.

—

Photo: yFrog