Surprise! Game Says He Has “No Dream Collaborations” [VIDEO]

In news that should surprise absolutely nobody, Game says he has no dream collaborations.

The west coast MC who boats a staggering twenty-four guest features on his latest album, Jesus Piece, says that there is nobody out there that he dreams of collaborating with any more.

“Nah man. I mean, I did songs with everyone from Lil Wayne to Rick Ross to J. Cole to Big Sean to Mary J. Blige to Faith Evans to DMX… I’ve done it,” he said. “Locally? You know the West Coast has got a lot of good artists. I’m just supporting my city and Los Angeles and California. I’m always looking to hear new music and be turned on to new stuff.”

Game is the current heavyweight champion of collaborations. He’s collaborated so many times, that he almost mimics the rap style of the rapper he is on the song with sometimes almost in a sense of admiration or paying homage, no matter who it is.

You can check the full interview with the Game discussing his rapper and singer wish list after the jump.

Photo: YouTube