CETO ft. Jay Electronica – “Hail Mary” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

As artist by the name of CETO gets the opportunity to have the elusive Jay Electronica on a track called “Hail Mary.”

Jay Elect drops a new verse and a hook on this record that lives on CETO’s new project called So Magnolia. Fitting. Jay Electronica made news a few days ago when he took to his Twitter account to give props to certain rappers that he liked and some that he didn’t like.

He showed love to people like Big Sean, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Kanye, Drake, and many more. He also went on to say that he didn’t care much for Trinidad James. This record, Jay Electronica presides over the lost soldier of Magnolia projects.

If you want to download CETO’s entire So Magnolia mixtape, you can get it here. If you just want to download the song and listen to it, check ti out after the jump.

DOWNLOAD: CETO ft. Jay Electronica – “Hail Mary”

