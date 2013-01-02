Exclusive: A$AP Rocky Says Rapper Clothing Lines Are “Corny”

The way A$AP Rocky steadily rocks and name drops designer labels like Raf Simons, Rick Owens and Alexander Wang in his rhymes, naturally a clothing line from the Harlem representer is in the works, right? Wrong.

According the 25 year-old MC born Rakim Mayers, he wants no parts of starting his own clothing line, and is adamant about it.

“I might collab with designers, but that sh-t corny,” that PMF tells Hip-Hop Wired. “When rappers be doing that clothing line sh-t, that sh-t be corny man. That’s a slow reality show. Ya know how reality shows wash ni–as up. I feel that clothing line sh-t is just a slower reality show. That sh-t corny man.”

According to the “Goldie” rapper, just because you wear couture, doesn’t mean you should be creating it, too. “I’m not no fashion designer. Just ‘cause I got good taste don’t mean that I know how to create it,” he added. “I feel that’s disrespectful. It’s just like record labels and sh-t. Just cause motherf-ckers know Hip-Hop doesn’t mean you know how to create it motherf-cker. Just cause you know it, don’t mean you know how to create it.”

So for now, the only A$AP Rocky gear fans can get a hold of will be their officially sanctioned collection of tees and tank tops. “I know brands well, I’m not a fashion designer,” reiterates Rocky. “It’s more to fashion than just fabrics and stencils. You gotta learn how to draw, you gotta know how colorways work and materials, it’s hard man.”

He adds, “Hood clothing lines…I refuse man. I refuse. I’m good on that.”

Avoiding the usually rapper cliches. We can’t be mad at him for that. A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, is in stores January 15.

—

Photo: WAD/Julot Bandit