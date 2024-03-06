Queen Latifah Returns As NAACP Image Awards Host

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Queen Latifah will once again host the NAACP Image Awards, which is set to air in two weeks on BET.

On Tuesday (March 5), the NAACP along with BET and CBS announced that Queen Latifah will be back to host the esteemed 55th NAACP Image Awards. The prestigious ceremony will air live on BET and be simulcast on Saturday, March 16 at 8:00 P.M. ET. The Grammy Award-winning musician, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and producer hosted the event last year and recently received the Governor’s Award in addition to kicking off the fourth season of her highly acclaimed CBS series The Equalizer which she stars in and produces.

The award-winning writer and poet Amanda Gorman, who performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, will be presented with the Chairman’s Award which honors those who use their platforms to effect positive change. Creative director and designer June Ambrose, who has been a creative director at PUMA in addition to being responsible for many of the significant looks in Hip-Hop culture, will also be presented with the Vanguard Award at the Image Awards’ Fashion Show on Friday, March 15. Other honorees at the awards will be recognized in a non-televised separate dinner which will take place on March 14.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with groundbreaking megastar Queen Latifah and are elated to welcome her again as this year’s host! We also look forward to honoring changemaker and poet Amanda Gorman and fashion icon June Ambrose for their tremendous impact on culture,” said BET EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy director Connie Orlando. “Queen Latifah, NAACP, and Pastis have been such incredible partners in amplifying Black culture, excellence, creativity, and ingenuity, and this year’s unforgettable show will be no different.”

“The NAACP Image Awardsis an important celebration for our community and industry every year, the group’s President and CEO Derrick Johnson said. “We get the opportunity to highlight the major accomplishments of artists, writers, entertainers, activists, and other change makers that push Black excellence forward in a powerful way.” The 55th NAACP Image Awards will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. More information can be found on their website.