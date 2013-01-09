Beyoncé To Sing National Anthem At Barack Obama’s Inauguration

Beyoncé’s performance schedule for 2013 is starting to fill up. Besides holding down the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, the R&B diva will be singing at President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

People reports that Jay-Z’s wife will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony that marks the start of Obama’s second term in office. The event will take place January 21 at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Bey and Hova have been staunch supporters of the President. Four years ago, Beyoncé performed Etta James’ “At Last” for the Obama’s first dance at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball.Last year, during Obama’s re-election campaign, the couple held a fundraiser at the 40/40 Club in NYC and Jay-Z, along with Bruce Springsteen, performed during the President’s final campaign stop in Ohio.

Also performing at the inauguration will be Kelly Clarkson (“My Country ‘Tis of Thee”) and James Taylor (“America the Beautiful”).

After being spotted in the studio, word is fans can expect a new Beyoncé album sometime this year, with new music appearing shortly before her Super Bowl XLVII gig. Said performance is in collaboration with Pepsi, with home Beyoncé signed a reportedly $50 million advertising deal with the soft drink company.

Photo: Life + Times