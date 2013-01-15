Name Those Cakes: Joe Budden Picks Out Vixen Booty [VIDEO]

Whether you consider Joe Budden simply an MC with no filter on social media or, now, a genuine reality TV star, they= guy stays bagging hot chicks. Whether it’s his ex, Tahiry Jose, or his current girlfriend, Kaylin Garcia (both not so coincidentally his cast mates on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York), the list of women Budden has been romantically involved with is top notch. So who else to partake in Hip-Hop Wired’s inaugural “Name Those Cakes” video segment?

We picked out 10 photos of ample backsides from women like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Deelishis, and we even threw in ladies Budden has allegedly had relationships with (i.e. Yaris Sanchez and Gloria Velez), and the Slaughterhouse rapper was tasked with naming whose booty was whose.

Despite the talk lately being his relapse back into drug use, Budden was game and did an admirable job (while sporting By Any Means apparel) of name checking women off just a look at their cheeks. He even threw some slander in, but we’ll let you watch the clip to figure out who it was aimed at.

The New Jersey rapper’s latest album, No Love Lost, is out February 5. Watch Joe Budden “Name Those Cakes” in the video below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired