Chi Ali & Fat Joe – “Games & Things” [VIDEO]

The Fabulous Chi-Ali, that’s who he was billed as a teen rapper, was released from prison last year after a 12-year bed and promptly restarted his rap career. One of his biggest supporters has been Fat Joe, and the Bronx rappers drop a video for their collaborative cut “Games & Things.”

The song’s smooth and melodic production is credited to Statik Selektah. Dark city streets, basketballs courts in the park and, of course, the studio, are some of the backdrops seen throughout the video as Chi-Ali and Joe kick their rhymes. Stick around for a cameo from some guy named DJ Premier, too.

Unfortunately for Fat Joe, he may be heading to prison. Joe Crack plead guilty to tax evasion last year and is facing up to two years behind bars when he is sentenced sometime this year. This puts the release date of the “Lean Back” rapper’s next project, The Darkside 3, further in limbo.

At least for now, you can watch the Mike D’Angelo directed video for “Games & Things” below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube