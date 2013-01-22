Not So Fast: Maybe Beyoncé Did Not Lip-Snyc At The Inauguration

Earlier today, the Internets was in a huff when word came down that Beyoncé’s stunning rendition of “The Star Spangled” banner at yesterday’s inauguration was lip-synced. However, after Kristin DuBois allegedly confirmed that the R&B and Pop star actually lip-synced to her pre-recorded vocal track, the Marine Band she is a member of is now backtracking from her statement.

The Associated Press reports:

Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Gregory Wolf said that because there was no opportunity for Beyonce to rehearse with the Marine Band, it was determined that a live performance by the band was ill advised. Instead they used a pre-recorded track for the band’s portion of the song. “Regarding Ms. Knowles-Carter’s vocal performance,” Wolf’s statement continued, “no one in the Marine Band is in a position to assess whether it was live or pre-recorded.”

That’s not a denial that Jay-Z’s wife lip-synced, but is’s also not a confirmation that she did. Representatives from Bey’s camp have yet to comment on the matter. We’re guessing that Mr. DuBois may not have a gig anymore after all is said and done.

Earlier today, DuBois told the New York Post, “All music is pre-recorded for the ceremony because there are so many eventualities and conditions that day. We performed, live, the band. But we received last-minute word that Beyonce was going to use the pre-recorded vocal track. Those were the instructions we were given. We don’t know what the (sic) reason why.”

The plot thickens.

Let us know your thoughts on Beyoncé-Gate, so far, in the comments.

