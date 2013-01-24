Cher Lloyd ft. Juicy J – “With Ur Love” [LISTEN]

The X-Factor UK’s Chef Lloyd taps Three Six Mafia legend and current Taylor Gang member, Juicy J, for the updated version of “With Ur Love.”

The Epic Records recording artist finished fourth on the seventh season of X-Factor UK and was rumored to be linked to Roc Nation for a while now before she settled with L.A. Reid’s label.

If you tune out for a second, you’ll mess around and miss Juicy J’s verse on this bubble gum pop record. With Juicy J on a record as mainstream like this, it’s kind of amazing to think that the same guy that wrote “Slob On My Knob” is being this widely regarded as a mainstream artist. Got to love it.

Expect more mainstream looks from Juicy J, who is under a record deal with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records and releasing his album Stay Trippy under the imprint.

Hit the jump to get a listen to “With Ur Love” with Cher Lloyd and Juicy J.

—

Photo: Mark Mainz