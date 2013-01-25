Kanye West & A$AP Rocky Hit Up Paris Fashion Week, Wear Bugged Out Attire [PHOTOS]

Both Kanye West and A$AP Rocky (is it too early to put them in the same sentence?) are appreciators of couture fashions. So of course both artists were spotted out and about during Paris Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2013) and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Whether Yeezy was trying to be seen or not be seen, probably the former, is up for debate though. The “Through The Wire” rapper was spotted wearing a red mask to the Maison Martin Margiela show.

A$AP on the other hand kept it rather tame by sporting a fitted hat backwards with a pair of earmuffs. Hey, it was snowing so consider it a case of fashion and function. Actually, as Roc4Life reports, Rocky was wearing an outfit from Shaun Samson, with Timberlands, that looked like a couture hockey jersey with oversized shorts (that’s his manager Chace Infinite next to him). He also got first dibs on rocking those adidas and Raf Simons collaborative kicks, though.

While Yeezy has a line of clothes and even debuted his ready to wear line last year in Paris, A$AP has no plans to drop his own. He recently told Hip-Hop Wired, “I know brands well, I’m not a fashion designer,” said Rocky. “It’s more to fashion than just fabrics and stencils. You gotta learn how to draw, you gotta know how colorways work and materials, it’s hard man.”

Check out flicks of the two fashion forward rhyme slingers taking in the shows in the gallery. Would you rock their outfits?

Photos: Instagram, Youngjun Koo/Highsnobiety.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »