Frank Ocean Will Not Be Pressing Charges Against Chris Brown [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown just caught another break. Frank Ocean took to his Tumblr to announce that he will not be pressing charges against his fellow R&B crooner.

“As a child I thought if someone jumped me it would result in me murdering or mutilating a man,” reads Ocean’s all caps post. “But as a man I am not a killer. “I’ll choose sanity. No criminal charges. No civil lawsuit. Forgiveness, albeit difficult, is wisdom. peace, albeit trite, is what I want in my short life. Peace.”

Last weekend, Ocean, Brown and their respective entourages got into an altercation at Westlake Recording Studios in Hollywood. Brown allegedly sucker punched Ocean after being either being laughed at when he offered to shake the Odd Future member’s hand or over a parking spot. Probably both.

Breezy has adamantly denied that he was not involved although witnesses say he indeed swung first. He was also spotted about town wearing a cast on his right hand. Brown was named a suspect in the battery case since he dipped out before cops arrived on the scene.

Ocean cut his finger during the brawl but nevertheless he will be performing at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10. Ocean has been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Album Of The Year for his debut, channel ORANGE, Record Of The Year for his single “Thinkin Bout You.” Brown’s album, Fortune, is up for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

