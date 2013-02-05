Joe Budden Confronts Consequence & Jen The Pen At Hot 97 [VIDEO]

Well, this was hella awkward. Hot 97 was interviewing cast members from Love & Hip Hop New York and in between segments, Joe Budden confronted Consequence and Jen The Pen about comments they had said about him during interviews.

All three cast mates were on rival station Power 105.1 and threw shade at each other. When Joe Budden was on the Breakfast Club he was asked if he would work with Consequence and pretty much dismissed the notion. When Cons and Jen were on the same morning show, the former also dismissed the idea but added slick commentary about it.

While they were at Hot 97, Budden asked them both, “If either one of y’all got something y’all want to address toward me, we can do it now.” It’s difficult to tell if Budden knew the cameras were still rolling. Cipha Sounds, Rosenberg and K. Foxx played the background while Joe Budden and Consequence hashed out their differences—Jen The Pen didn’t say anything.

“It’s radio’s job to gas, and you jumped right for the gas,” said Budden calmly.

“That’s what it was,” said Cons, who did most of the talking and sounded like he was copping a whole lot of pleas. What happened to five minutes for anyone that wanted it? It didn’t seem like he meant five minutes of convo, which coincidentally is about how long this video is.

Oh well, we’ll take peace over beef. See, rappers can act civilized. Watch the full confrontation below.

—

Photo: YouTube