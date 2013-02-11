Drake – “Started From The Bottom” [VIDEO]

Drake is having a very good day. After winning the Grammy award for Best Rap Album, Drizzy drops the video for his hit “Started From The Bottom.”

The bottom for Drake, at least in this visual, is a night manager at a supermarket (or maybe Walmart). Struggle rappers should not gloat about this since someone said with said gig probably has health benefits. Also, in the “Take Care” rapper’s version he ends up bowling with a bunch of bad chicks and eventually winds up on a private jet, too.

As for that Grammy, Drake’s Take Care bested Nas’ Life Is Good, 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Part 1, Rick Ross’ God Forgives, I Don’t and The Roots’ Undun for Best Rap Album.

“I just tore the sleeve off my Saint Laurent!!! Thank you all! I am so happy!,” tweeted the YMCMB rapper after learning he won.

Watch the Director X helmed video for “Started From The Bottom” below.

—

Photo: Vimeo