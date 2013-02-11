Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “No Church In the Wild” Wins Best Rap/Sung Collaboration At The Grammys

“I would like to thank the swap meet for his hat,” as quoted by Jay-Z and directed towards The-Dream, was what the ether King Hov jokingly spat during his acceptance for his Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. “No Church In the Wild,” the captivating intro from 2011’s Watch the Throne, granted Jay-Z, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and The-Dream the win.

As previously stated, Jay-Z, The-Dream and Frank Ocean accepted the award in lieu of the G.O.O.D. Music frontman’s absence, who opted to travel throughout Brazil with Kim Kardashian instead.

“No Church In the Wild” faced stiff competition for the award, contending with Nas and Amy Winehouse’s “Cherry Wine,” Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones,” Rihanna’s “Talk That Talk” and John Legend’s “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” as fellow nominees.

The Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy was Jay-Z and Kanye West’s third statue of the night, having previously won two for their undeniable smash hit “N***as In Paris.” This also happens to be Frank Ocean’s second Grammy of the night, which he won just minutes after accepting an award for Best Contemporary Album.

Hats off to those guys.

—

Photo: MTV