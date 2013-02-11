The Best Pics From Behind The Scenes Of The 2013 GRAMMY Awards [PHOTOS]

The biggest night in music took place last night as the 2013 Grammy Awards commenced in Los Angeles, California.

While most people watched the show the conventional way from a television screen, you weren’t really watching the Grammys unless you followed the behind the scenes photos on Instagram.

It was a fun time had by all of Hip-Hop and music’s biggest stars. Highlights included Jay-Z drinking D’usse out of his new Grammy, Riff Raff, Drake and 40 kicking it at the after party, Tyler The Creator’s epic photobombs and Rihanna looking absolutely lost in almost all of her pictures.

There are also some awesome photos of Birdman’s Bugatti cake from his Grammy party as well as Chris Brown refusing to stand for Frank Ocean’s Grammy win. After the show, the Instagram party didn’t stop as most of the artists snapped photos from some of the great GRAMMY after parties that you couldn’t get into.

If you weren’t cool enough to get invited or just didn’t feel like leaving your couch, front like you were in Los Angeles this weekend after the jump and check out all the best pictures from last night.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33Next page »