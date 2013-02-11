Beyoncé Covers VOGUE, Appearing On Oprah’s Next Chapter [PHOTOS]

In case you haven’t noticed, the Beyoncé media takeover is currently in full swing. The R&B and Pop diva graces the cover of VOGUE magazine’s March 2013 isue and will be appearing in an episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter.

The Vogue feature, titled ‘The Queen B,’ is wide ranging despite Beyoncé being difficult to lock down. One topic in particular of interest to many will be her and Jay-Z’s bundle of joy, Blue Ivy.

In the past, Beyoncé has been guarded about details of her personal life, but motherhood appears to be a subject too powerful for her to completely hold in. It’s impossible to say this without sounding like the host of a cheesy daytime TV show, but the joy just radiates from her. Her happiness is undeniable, and for a woman of discretion, she doesn’t try to be discreet. “I felt very maternal around eight months,” she remembers. “And I thought I couldn’t become any more until I saw the baby. . . . But it happened during my labor because I had a very strong connection with my child. I felt like when I was having contractions, I envisioned my child pushing through a very heavy door. And I imagined this tiny infant doing all the work, so I couldn’t think about my own pain. . . . We were talking. I know it sounds crazy, but I felt a communication.”

Part of Beyoncé being more open with her life is the forthcoming HBO documentary called Life Is But A Dream, that she directed herself, and a just announced interview with Oprah’s Next Chapter. The two programs will air the same night—this Saturday, February 16—with the one on one interview with Oprah Winfrey airing at 8pm on the OWN network and the doc airing at 9pm on HBO.

Also, it was just announced today that the “Love On Top” singer will be one of the headliners at this year’s ESSENCE Music Festival in New Orleans. The show is actually going to be a tour stop in her forthcoming “The Mrs. Carter Show” tour.

